Unusual Gin Cocktail Leads to Shocking 'You're an A**hole' Charge on Man's Receipt

In Beaverton, Oregon, a diner recently found himself facing an unexpected $15 charge labeled “You’re an Asshole” on his receipt from the Westgate Bourbon Bar and Taphouse.

Turning to the internet to express his surprise, the man posted a photo of his bill on Reddit along with the words, “My dinner receipt had a message for me…”

According to the New York Post, the couple at first believed the charge was tacked on by their waitress, Katie, and they were about to address the rude words with her — before swiflty realizing what the $15 was actually for.

During a birthday celebration at the establishment, the couple had ordered a cocktail named “You’re an Asshole, Mr. Burton,” a $15 drink that has been a fixture on the menu for quite some time. The diner admitted to having forgotten the cocktail’s exact name by the time the bill arrived, leading to their bemusement when he and his wife discovered the charge.

“My wife and I went to a restaurant for her birthday and we both had cocktails,” he explained. “I completely forgot the name of the cocktail by the time the receipt came but its name was ‘You’re an Asshole, Mr. Burton’ lmao it definitely caught me by surprise.”

According to the restaurant’s menu, the cheeky cocktail in question is a blend of gin, 20-year-old Tawny Port, lime juice, honey, peach bitters and egg white. Served up in a coupe glass, the gin drink is garnished with a brown sugar drizzle.

“You got ripped off, I get called an asshole for free all the time,” a Reddit user commented under the diner’s post.

Another added, “I wish we could charge customers for being assholes. We would make so much money. People are garbage.”

Noticing another eye-catching charge on the diner’s receipt, a third commenter simply wrote, “26 dollar carbonara?”

The receipt also drew attention over an entry for “Fried Chicken Tit,” which, as another Reddit user explained, referred to “The Chicken Tit” sandwich on the menu. Priced at $18, the dish comprises a breaded and fried “DD” chicken breast, Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, basil and zesty mustard aioli, all assembled inside a grilled ciabatta bun.

The Westgate Bourbon Bar and Taphouse, operating in Beaverton, Oregon, is a nighttime dining spot characterized by its limited seating capacity. Its opening hours are from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Beyond its saucy gin cocktails, the location offers an impressive range of draft beer, wine and whiskey.

