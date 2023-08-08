Gin and Jam Cocktail Recipe: Elevate Happy Hour With This Deliciously Easy Drink
Indulging in the world of mixology doesn’t have to be complex or reserved for the experts. Sometimes, the most delightful concoctions can emerge from the simplest of ingredients. Enter the realm of the gin and jam cocktail, a three-ingredient drink that marries the botanical complexity of gin with the rich sweetness of your favorite jam.
Gin and Jam Cocktail Recipe
- 2 oz gin (recommendations here)
- 3/4 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon of your favorite jam (such as raspberry, strawberry or blackberry)
- Optional garnish: Lemon twist
Place a cocktail glass in the freezer while you prepare the ingredients. In a cocktail shaker full of ice, add your jam, fresh lemon juice and gin. Shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds before straining the mixture into the now-chilled glass.
For bonus zesty flavor, garnish your gin and jam cocktail with a lemon twist that has been expressed over the drink. Serve immediately and enjoy!
