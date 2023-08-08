Indulging in the world of mixology doesn’t have to be complex or reserved for the experts. Sometimes, the most delightful concoctions can emerge from the simplest of ingredients. Enter the realm of the gin and jam cocktail, a three-ingredient drink that marries the botanical complexity of gin with the rich sweetness of your favorite jam.

Gin and Jam Cocktail Recipe

2 oz gin (recommendations here)

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon of your favorite jam (such as raspberry, strawberry or blackberry)

Optional garnish: Lemon twist

Place a cocktail glass in the freezer while you prepare the ingredients. In a cocktail shaker full of ice, add your jam, fresh lemon juice and gin. Shake vigorously for about 15-20 seconds before straining the mixture into the now-chilled glass.

For bonus zesty flavor, garnish your gin and jam cocktail with a lemon twist that has been expressed over the drink. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Read next:

Beat the Summer Heat With These 5 Frozen Gin Cocktail Treats

What Is Gin? A Beginner’s Guide to Juniper Spirits

‘Relaxing Fun for Stressed Travellers’: Hendrick’s Gin Perfumery Takes Flight at Germany’s Largest Airport