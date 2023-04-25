Gimlet Recipe: How Most People Get it Wrong

Sweet, tangy and perfect for almost any occasion, the Gimlet is a classic cocktail made with gin and lime cordial. But where did it come from and why do most gimlet recipes seem to get the drink all wrong?

The History of the Gimlet

The story behind the Gimlet’s origin is one of necessity and ingenuity. Back in the 19th century, British sailors were required to consume a daily ration of lime juice to prevent scurvy, a disease caused by prolonged vitamin C deficiency. However, the sour taste made it unappealing to most sailors, so they added their daily gin ration to the lime juice.

This combination proved popular, but there was a problem: citrus juice doesn’t last long.

To address this issue, a Scottish businessman named Lauchlin Rose invented lime cordial in 1867. By adding sugar to lime juice, he discovered he could preserve it, making it perfect for overseas travel. Rose’s Lime Juice quickly gained popularity and became a staple ingredient in the Gimlet cocktail.

How Most Gimlet Recipes Get it Wrong

As with any cocktail, there are numerous variations of a Gimlet. Some call for store-bought lime cordial, while others will ask that you use fresh lime juice and sugar. While these are certainly easy-to-find ingredients, they don’t make for the best gin drink.

Today, your common Gimlet is going to be made with Rose’s Lime Juice. However, the well-known ingredient just doesn’t quite cut it. In fact, the product is frequently criticized for its use of high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors and colors. Meanwhile, lime juice and sugar are a step towards better, fresher ingredients, but they don’t make for a true gimlet.

Really, what we need to do is make our own lime cordial from scratch.

How to Make a Gimlet, the Right Way

If you want something to be done the right way, you sometimes have to do it yourself. So if you also find that store-bought lime cordial is lacking, it’s time to assemble some ingredients and head to the kitchen. The following is a recipe for a quality lime cordial sure to make a Gimlet like you’ve never had before.

Lime Cordial Recipe, Created by Jeffrey Morgenthaler

250 g Sugar

8 oz Hot water

1½ oz Fresh lime juice

1½ oz Freshly grated lime peel

1 oz Citric acid

Combine all of the ingredients in a blender. Blend on medium speed for 30 seconds. Strain with a fine strainer, then bottle and refrigerate.

The Perfect Gimlet Recipe

Now that you’ve put in the work to make Morgenthaler’s stellar lime cordial, it’s time to whip up the perfect Gimlet.

2 oz Dry gin (recommendations here)

1-1 1/2 oz Homemade lime cordial

Ice

Lime slice, for garnish

Fill a mixing glass with ice, then add the gin, fresh lime juice and lime cordial to the mixing glass. Stir the ingredients gently for about 20-30 seconds. Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a lime slice.

Enjoy!

