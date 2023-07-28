5 Frozen Cocktail Recipes Perfect for Summer

Beat the Summer Heat With These 5 Frozen Gin Cocktail Treats
As temperatures rise, there’s no better way to cool down and elevate your summer gatherings than with a mouthwatering frozen cocktail. From refreshing cocktail slushies to fruity boozy popsicles, here are five gin-based recipes that are sure to help you beat the heat.
Grapefruit & Thyme Granita
- ½ cup Empress 1908 Indigo Gin (review here)
- 1½ cup Fresh grapefruit juice
- Juice from ½ lime
- Thyme simple syrup*
- Garnish: Fresh thyme and grapefruit wheel
Combine Empress 1908, grapefruit juice, lime juice and thyme simple syrup in a shallow freezer-proof pan. Freeze for 2-4 hours. Remove from the freezer and use a fork to scrape the partially frozen mixture and return to the freezer. Freeze until fully frozen, scrape once more and scoop into glasses. Garnish with fresh thyme and a grapefruit wheel.
*To make the syrup, combine ½ cup sugar, ½ cup water, zest of ½ grapefruit and 3-5 thyme sprigs in a pan over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. Let the thyme steep until the mixture has cooled. Strain before using.
This recipe includes Empress 1908, a gin that draws inspiration from Victoria’s Fairmont Empress Hotel. Alongside classic botanicals, it features a unique blend of black tea served at the hotel and butterfly pea blossom, which gives the gin its natural indigo hue and color-changing feature. If you don’t have this gin on hand, consider using your favorite citrus-forward or subtly floral gin.
Watermelon Gin Popsicles
- ⅓ cup Empress 1908 Indigo Gin (review here)
- 2 cups Watermelon purée
- 2 tbsp Agave
- Handful of basil leaves
- 2 cups Lemonade
Stir all the ingredients together in a bowl and cover. Let it sit for 1 hour before transferring the mixture to popsicle molds or push-pop bags. Freeze overnight and enjoy.
Empress Frozen Lychee-Tini
- 3 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin (review here)
- 3 oz Lychee Syrup
- 1 cup Lychee
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- Scoop of Ice
- Garnish: Lychee, lime wheels and mint
Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and slushy. Scoop into a Martini glass and garnish with a lychee, lime wheels and a sprig of mint.
Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade Popsicles
- 3 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin (review here)
- 2½ oz Fresh lemon juice
- 2 – 2½ oz Raspberry gum syrup
- 8 oz Water
- Garnish: Pinch of golden cocktail glitter
Combine all the ingredients and pour them into popsicle molds. Freeze overnight. Sprinkle some golden cocktail glitter onto the popsicles before serving.
Glendalough Rose Frosé
- 1 oz Glendalough Rose Gin (review here)
- 1 oz Strawberry purée
- 1 oz Aperol
- 4 oz Rosé wine
- 1 oz Simple syrup
- Garnish: Sprig of mint
Blend all ingredients with ice for approximately 30 seconds, until the ice is broken down into liquid. Pour your frozen cocktail into a tall glass and garnish it with a freshly torn and slapped sprig of mint.
Glendalough Rose Gin features a floral-forward profile from wild roses harvested from the Wicklow Mountains surrounding the Glendalough Distillery in Ireland. The gin also offers tasting notes of soft juniper, sweet spice and a touch of citrus. If you don’t have this spirit on hand, try using other rosey gins like Atian Rose or Bloom Jasmine & Rose. Or, try adding a splash of rose water to your favorite dry gin.
