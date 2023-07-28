5 Frozen Cocktail Recipes Perfect for Summer

As temperatures rise, there’s no better way to cool down and elevate your summer gatherings than with a mouthwatering frozen cocktail. From refreshing cocktail slushies to fruity boozy popsicles, here are five gin-based recipes that are sure to help you beat the heat.

Grapefruit & Thyme Granita

½ cup Empress 1908 Indigo Gin (review here)

1½ cup Fresh grapefruit juice

Juice from ½ lime

Thyme simple syrup *

Garnish: Fresh thyme and grapefruit wheel

Combine Empress 1908, grapefruit juice, lime juice and thyme simple syrup in a shallow freezer-proof pan. Freeze for 2-4 hours. Remove from the freezer and use a fork to scrape the partially frozen mixture and return to the freezer. Freeze until fully frozen, scrape once more and scoop into glasses. Garnish with fresh thyme and a grapefruit wheel.

*To make the syrup, combine ½ cup sugar, ½ cup water, zest of ½ grapefruit and 3-5 thyme sprigs in a pan over medium heat until the sugar has dissolved. Let the thyme steep until the mixture has cooled. Strain before using.

This recipe includes Empress 1908, a gin that draws inspiration from Victoria’s Fairmont Empress Hotel. Alongside classic botanicals, it features a unique blend of black tea served at the hotel and butterfly pea blossom, which gives the gin its natural indigo hue and color-changing feature. If you don’t have this gin on hand, consider using your favorite citrus-forward or subtly floral gin.

Watermelon Gin Popsicles

⅓ cup Empress 1908 Indigo Gin (review here)

2 cups Watermelon purée

2 tbsp Agave

Handful of basil leaves

2 cups Lemonade

Stir all the ingredients together in a bowl and cover. Let it sit for 1 hour before transferring the mixture to popsicle molds or push-pop bags. Freeze overnight and enjoy.

Empress Frozen Lychee-Tini

3 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin (review here)

3 oz Lychee Syrup

1 cup Lychee

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

Scoop of Ice

Garnish: Lychee, lime wheels and mint

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and slushy. Scoop into a Martini glass and garnish with a lychee, lime wheels and a sprig of mint.

Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade Popsicles

3 oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin (review here)

2½ oz Fresh lemon juice

2 – 2½ oz Raspberry gum syrup

8 oz Water

Garnish: Pinch of golden cocktail glitter

Combine all the ingredients and pour them into popsicle molds. Freeze overnight. Sprinkle some golden cocktail glitter onto the popsicles before serving.

Glendalough Rose Frosé

1 oz Glendalough Rose Gin (review here)

1 oz Strawberry purée

1 oz Aperol

4 oz Rosé wine

1 oz Simple syrup

Garnish: Sprig of mint

Blend all ingredients with ice for approximately 30 seconds, until the ice is broken down into liquid. Pour your frozen cocktail into a tall glass and garnish it with a freshly torn and slapped sprig of mint.

Glendalough Rose Gin features a floral-forward profile from wild roses harvested from the Wicklow Mountains surrounding the Glendalough Distillery in Ireland. The gin also offers tasting notes of soft juniper, sweet spice and a touch of citrus. If you don’t have this spirit on hand, try using other rosey gins like Atian Rose or Bloom Jasmine & Rose. Or, try adding a splash of rose water to your favorite dry gin.

