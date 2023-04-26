Edinburgh Gin Cans Up Summer in its Latest RTD Cocktail

On Tuesday, Edinburgh Gin announced the release of a new ready-to-drink cocktail, featuring the fruity flavors of its Strawberry & Pink Peppercorn gin and pink lemonade.

According to the brand, the new drink is designed for summer sipping, picnics, day trips and any other occasion where convenience is key.

“The combination of freshly picked jammy strawberries from Perthshire and tastebud tingling peppercorn has been expertly mixed with refreshing pink lemonade is the taste of summer, in one convenient can,” the gin producer wrote.

Priced at £27 per 12-pack, the RTD Strawberry & Pink Peppercorn cocktails rest at an ABV of 5%. Order a pack here.

Edinburgh Gin is a well-known brand that was founded in 2010 in Scotland’s capital city. The distillery is recognized for its high-quality Scottish gins, which are made using locally-sourced botanicals. Edinburgh Gin has an impressive range of gins that includes classic London Dry Gin, fruity liqueurs and numerous terroir-inspired expressions. The brand’s spirits have received numerous accolades, including Gold at The Gin Masters 2021 competition and the World Gin Gold Award for Best Scottish Gin in 2020.

In January, Edinburgh Classic London Dry was deemed one of the best London dry gins to try in 2023.

Earlier this month, the award-winning gin producer expanded its Experimental Series with the launch of Marmalade Sandwich Gin and Scandi Gin.

