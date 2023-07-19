Drink Like Gatsby: How to Make the Perfect Gin Rickey

The Gin Rickey is a classic cocktail with a rich history. It gained popularity during the Prohibition era and became an iconic drink of the 1920s, even making an appearance in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby,” where it is thoroughly enjoyed by the charismatic millionaire and his crew.

The cocktail’s origin can be traced back to Washington, D.C., where it is believed to have been created by bartender George A. Williamson. The Gin Rickey is a refreshing highball cocktail consisting of gin, lime juice and carbonated water. Over the years, variations have emerged, incorporating flavored gins or additional ingredients like sugar or fruit garnishes. Despite its simplicity, the Gin Rickey remains a timeless and beloved cocktail, celebrated for its crisp and tangy flavors.

So, let’s make one!

Gin Rickey Recipe

2 oz Dry or Old Tom gin

Juice of 1 small lime

Club soda or sparkling water

Ice cubes

Garnish: Lime wheel or wedge

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes and squeeze the juice of one small lime into the glass. Pour 2 ounces of gin over the ice and lime juice.

Top off the glass with club soda or sparkling water and stir gently to combine the ingredients. Garnish with a lime wedge on the rim of the glass and enjoy!

Modifications: You can adjust the lime juice and soda water quantities according to your taste preferences. Feel free to experiment with different types of gin and garnishes to create your own signature Gin Rickey variation. For example, a dry gin will keep your cocktail crisp and savory, while an Old Tom gin will make the drink just a hint sweeter. If you want things even sweeter, try adding in a 1/2 oz pour of simple syrup.

Cheers!

