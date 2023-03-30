How to Make New Disney World Earth Day 2023 Gin Cocktail

For its Earth Day 2023 celebrations, Disney World has unveiled an array of new drinks, sweet treats and savory eats. Among these new goodies is a gin cocktail with an environmental message and a surprisingly easy recipe.

About Disney World’s Gin and Bitters Cocktail

The new Earth Day cocktail, simply called Gin and Bitters, is a mix of gin, bitters, soda water and honey syrup. Garnishing the drink is a combo of two bee candies and a thick wheel of lemon. The cocktail is set to be available for order at Animal Kingdom’s Nomad Lounge from March 31 through April 30.

According to Walt Disney World News Today, the bees and honey syrup pay homage to the clever way African farmers use strategically placed beehives to protect their crops from elephants. In addition to referencing these African farmers with bee-centered ingredients, Disney World’s Gin and Bitters cocktail is made with a dry gin from South Africa, Cruxland Gin.

Cruxland Gin is made with a grape spirit base joined with juniper, cardamom, aniseed, coriander, lemon, almond, honeybush, rooibos and rare Kalahari truffles. The spirit is described as licorice-forward with a backbone of baking spice and pine. The gin’s spotlighted ingredient, Kalahari truffle, is harvested from the deserts of Botswana and Namibia and lends the spirit a soft earthiness.

Find retailers of Cruxland Gin here.

Gin and Bitters Recipe

1.5 oz Gin (recommendations below)

Dash of Bitters

.5 oz honey syrup

Soda water to top

Garnish: Lemon wheel and bee candies

In a rocks glass filled with ice, add in your gin, honey syrup and bitters. Give the cocktail a stir and garnish with a thick wheel of lemon and two cute bee candies.

Gin recommendations: If you can’t find Cruxland Gin, try using a spice-forward gin. This could be Bombay Sapphire, Castle & Key Roots of Ruin Gin, Starkeeper Gin or Fords Gin.

Honey syrup recipe: To make a quick honey syrup, take a two-to-one ratio of honey to water and microwave it for about 30-40 seconds. Give it a stir until the honey is completely dissolved.

Bee candy garnish: We found an almost identical product available for sale here.

Cheers!

