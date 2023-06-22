Disney Springs ‘Flavors of Florida’ Event Features St. Augustine Gin

St. Augustine Distillery, known for its range of Florida-made bourbon, rum and gin, is set to be featured at Disney Springs’ upcoming culinary event, “Flavors of Florida.” Running from July 1 to August 13, this celebration will showcase a wide range of delectable offerings across more than 30 locations within Disney Springs, as revealed by the Disney Parks Blog.

One of the featured drinks will be the Blood Orange Gin and Tonic, which will be available at various outdoor bars throughout Disney Springs. The drink highlights St. Augustine Distillery’s New World Gin, Tippler’s Orange, blood orange, tonic water an orange wedge garnish.

Related: St. Augustine New World Gin Aggregated Review



Additionally, the distillery’s Florida Cane Vodka will be incorporated into a cocktail named The Sunny Disposition, which is comprised of Florida orange liqueur, Lillet Blanc, fruity fraise de bois, navel oranges, Minneola tangelos, Plant City strawberries and Indian River grapefruit. This cocktail will be available exclusively at The Edison.

Find out more about Disney Springs’ “Flavors of Florida” event here.

Read next:

How to Make Disney World’s Earth Day 2023 Gin Cocktail

6 Best Distilleries to Visit on Florida’s West Coast if You Love Gin

The 7 Best Gins for a Perfect Gin and Tonic

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.