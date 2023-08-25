Turbine-Powered Martini Mixer Can Be Yours for Nearly $4K

‘Stirred, Not Shaken’: Callum, British Airways Releases Turbine-Powered Martini Mixer — and it Can Be Yours for Nearly $4,000
In a collaboration that’s as extravagant as it is eyebrow-raising, design maven Callum, British Airways, Bremont Watch Company and mixologist extraordinaire Mr. Lyan have launched a creation that defies the norms of craft cocktail culture: the Martini Mixer.
This audacious contraption heralded as the ultimate martini maker boasts a claim that’d make James Bond arch an eyebrow — mixing a perfect martini in a mere 15 seconds. The secret? An optimal speed. Think 120-160 revolutions per minute, a rate that was meticulously calculated under the watchful eye of Mr. Lyan himself. This whirlwind of precision promises to juggle aeration, dilution and cooling, the trifecta for achieving a velvety-smooth martini.
Initially conjured up for British Airways’ swanky clientele, the mixer’s design takes flight from the world of aviation. Its stainless steel body and glass-encased turbo fan make it look nearly identical to an airplane’s engine. After tightening the turbine to activate the mixer, interior LEDs join the party, giving you a front-row seat to the mesmerizing cocktail ballet inside.
And don’t worry about fiddling around with batteries, as the Martini Mixer is completely rechargeable. In fact, a single charge fuels 120 minutes of mixing glory, which translates to a whopping 500 martinis.
So, if your heart races at the thought of a turbocharged tipple, the Martini Mixer might just be the wildest addition to your drinks cabinet. All this pomp and performance comes at a cost, though: £2,995 ($3,767.96), plus taxes, shipping and a £300 ($377.43) pre-order deposit.
Maybe we’ll just stick to a long spoon and a mixing glass.
