 Turbine-Powered Martini Mixer Can Be Yours for Nearly $4K
‘Stirred, Not Shaken’: Callum, British Airways Releases Turbine-Powered Martini Mixer — and it Can Be Yours for Nearly $4,000

Candie GetgenAug 25th, 2023, 9:26 pm

This new turbine-powered contraption claims to whip up the perfect martini in 15 seconds. (Photo: Callum Designs)

In a collaboration that’s as extravagant as it is eyebrow-raising, design maven Callum, British Airways, Bremont Watch Company and mixologist extraordinaire Mr. Lyan have launched a creation that defies the norms of craft cocktail culture: the Martini Mixer.

This audacious contraption heralded as the ultimate martini maker boasts a claim that’d make James Bond arch an eyebrow — mixing a perfect martini in a mere 15 seconds. The secret? An optimal speed. Think 120-160 revolutions per minute, a rate that was meticulously calculated under the watchful eye of Mr. Lyan himself. This whirlwind of precision promises to juggle aeration, dilution and cooling, the trifecta for achieving a velvety-smooth martini.

(Photo: Callum Designs)

Initially conjured up for British Airways’ swanky clientele, the mixer’s design takes flight from the world of aviation. Its stainless steel body and glass-encased turbo fan make it look nearly identical to an airplane’s engine. After tightening the turbine to activate the mixer, interior LEDs join the party, giving you a front-row seat to the mesmerizing cocktail ballet inside.

(Photo: Callum Designs)

And don’t worry about fiddling around with batteries, as the Martini Mixer is completely rechargeable. In fact, a single charge fuels 120 minutes of mixing glory, which translates to a whopping 500 martinis.

So, if your heart races at the thought of a turbocharged tipple, the Martini Mixer might just be the wildest addition to your drinks cabinet. All this pomp and performance comes at a cost, though: £2,995 ($3,767.96), plus taxes, shipping and a £300 ($377.43) pre-order deposit.

Maybe we’ll just stick to a long spoon and a mixing glass.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and other booze-related news. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.

