Betty Booze and Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham AFC Team Up

In the latest promotional video for actress Blake Lively’s RTD cocktail brand, Betty Booze, players from the Wrexham Association Football Club engaged in a friendly challenge of selling drinks in the middle of a liquor store.

Published on the official Betty Buzz YouTube channel on Thursday, the Pick Your “Playvor” ad shows Rob Lainton, Luke Young and James Jones playfully peddling boxes of sparkling cocktails as customers line up. Each player represented a “team” corresponding to three of Betty Booze’s flavors, Bourbon, Lemonade and Shiso.

After a series of celebratory whistle blows and a few cheeky exchanges, the video wraps up with Lainton being crowned the winner, having sold a total of 37 boxes of Betty Booze Sparkling Bourbon (With Apple Ginger and Sour Cherry).

In November 2020, actor and Aviation Gin owner Ryan Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star Rob McElhenney purchased Wrexham A.F.C. through their RR McReynolds Company LLC. The $2.5 million acquisition was supported by an overwhelming 98.6% of the 2,000 Wrexham Supporters Trust members who voted.

In September 2022, Reynolds’ American gin brand opened the doors to a new distillery and headquarters in Portland, Oregon. Other than producing gin, the location offers an immersive escape room experience, cocktail lounge and tasting room.

Beyond Betty Booze, Lively also owns a company specializing in sparkling mixers, Betty Buzz. Uniting her and her husband’s brands, Aviation Gin and Betty Buzz Tonic joined forces in a silly “Tonic & Gin” ad released in April of this year.

Read next:

The 3 Best Gins We Tasted in June 2023

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds and Singer Jessie James Decker Make a ‘Vasectomy’ Cocktail for Father’s Day

7 Iconic Gin Scenes from Movies