'Whiplash' Actor Miles Teller Increases Investment in Gin Cocktail Brand

On Monday, American actor Miles Teller (“Whiplash,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “War Dogs”) announced that he has increased his investment in the ready-to-drink gin and citrus soda cocktail brand The Finnish Long Drink.

Teller’s increased investment affirms his faith that the RTD cocktail is poised to become a “Top Gun” within its drinks category in the U.S. market, per the brand. Furthermore, the actor’s expanded support will allow The Finnish Long Drink to grow its national campaigning efforts and storytelling throughout the year.

“I became an investor in The Finnish Long Drink because I think it’s the best in the market and has an authentic backstory,” Teller shared. “It’s high quality stuff and I think consumers deserve a product that’s this good and refreshing. Now that we are available in over 34,000 locations and most major chains, I wanted to lead an investment that will further our growth, help us advertise nationally, and get the word out about The Finnish Long Drink – the best canned beverage in the game.”

Entering 2023, The Finnish Long Drink currently stands as the fourth most popular RTD brand in the U.S., according to the drinks producer.

“When we first started to work with Miles, we did so because of his passion for the authentic history behind the category,” added Vice President of Marketing, Danny Mandelbaum. “He’s a partner that has had full faith in us as a team and the product, and we’re excited to see what we accomplish with Miles in the year ahead.”

Teller first invested in the company in 2019, when it launched in the U.S. The actor crossed paths with the beverage when the brand’s founders hosted a tasting event in New York City.

Teller enjoyed the RTD gin drink so much that he had it shipped out to him in his West Coast residence. He eventually joined The Finnish Long Drink team as an investor after keeping in touch with the drink’s founders and introduced the product to his two friends, Norwegian DJ Kygo and American professional golfer Rickie Fowler, who also invested in the brand.

The Finnish Long Drink is inspired by a top-selling category of alcohol in Finland made with citrus juices (usually grapefruit and lemon), soda water and gin. Commissioned by the Finnish government, the beverage was born from the need to provide alcoholic drinks that were easy and quick to make to visitors of the 1952 Finland Summer Games when the country was still healing from World War II.

Finnish Long Drink flavors include Traditional (5.5% ABV), Zero (5% ABV), Cranberry (5.5% ABV) and Strong (8.5% ABV). Traditional cans up the essence of the original Long Drink while Zero provides imbibers with a zero-carb, zero-sugar option. Cranberry switches up the drink’s citrus base for a bit of a spin on the classic and Strong, as you can guess, is a stronger Long Drink sipper with an increased ABV for those seeking a little extra kick.

The Finnish Long Drink can be found for sale here, priced at under $15 per six-pack.

