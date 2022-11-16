Miles Teller-Owned Drink Brand Offers Chances to Win Signed 6-Packs

Miles Teller co-owned canned cocktail brand and spirits e-commerce platform ReserveBar have partnered to deliver The Finnish Long Drink right to the imbiber’s doorstep. If you happen to be a Teller mega-fan, this partnership is presenting chances to win cases of the gin-based cocktail signed by the “Whiplash” actor.

Per the brand, 2,000 6-packs have been signed to be delivered to the first lucky customers.

The Finnish Long Drink is inspired by a top-selling category of alcohol in Finland. The long drink is made with citrus juices — usually grapefruit and lemon — , soda water and gin. Commissioned by the Finnish government, the beverage was born from the need to supply alcoholic drinks to visitors of the 1952 Finland Summer Games when the country was still healing from World War II.

When The Finnish Long Drink brand launched in the U.S, Teller happened to cross paths with it during a tasting event conducted by the Finnish founders in New York City. Per the brand, Teller loved the canned cocktail so much that he had it shipped out to him in the West Coast. After staying in touch with the founders, Teller eventually joined The Finnish Long Drink team as an investor.

Purchase the RTD cocktail on ReserveBar for a chance to score a signed case of The Finnish Long Drink.

