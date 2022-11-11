Miami Police Say Beer Theft Video Solved Abduction, Robbery Case

Miami police have arrested two men and a woman in connection to a four-day crime spree involving kidnapping, robbery, a bicycle hit-and-run and leaving a supermarket with a truck full of allegedly stolen beer, the Miami Herald reported.

According to a Miami police spokesperson, the case was solved thanks to a video recording of the two men loading 24 packs of beer into a truck without paying.

Published on Oct. 31 by WPLG Local 10, the video depicts two men loading various brands of beer into the back of a dark-colored Chevy Tahoe. Per the video, the supermarket’s manager yells “go get a job” to the alleged beer-snatching duo before one of the men pushes a shopping cart toward her. As the two men close the car doors and get ready to leave, the manager is seen yanking a t-shirt off the back of the car. With the t-shirt removed, the license plate is clearly seen.

Jesus Carbonell was charged with two counts of strong-armed robbery, leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, kidnapping, impersonating a police officer and driving with a suspended license, per the report. Zdenek Jelen was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery and kidnapping. Jennifer Montenegro was charged with strong-armed robbery.

According to Miami police, the crime spree began on Oct. 25 when a man fixing a flat tire accepted a ride from Carbonell and Montenegro. After getting into an argument when they drove past the man’s home, Montenegro took the victim’s phone, the victim said. He told police that he jumped out of the car’s window and Carbonell and Montenegro pulled up next to him, demanding money for the phone. The two left after the victim handed over $40 and was handed back his phone, according to the report.

Police said that two days later, Carbonell struck a man who was riding a bicycle, resulting in the man suffering from a fractured leg. The Miami Herald reported that Carbonell drove off after taking a look at the bicyclist. The beer video was captured later on the same day.

On Oct. 29, Jelen, with a gun, ordered a man who appeared intoxicated into his car, according to the Miami Herald. The victim said he was told he would be killed if he didn’t hand over his credit cards and pin numbers. The victim was driven around Miami while Montenegro and Carbonell used the his debit card at various locations with little effort to conceal their identities, the Miami Herald reported.

The next day, another man had his cellphone, debit card and cash taken when — according to the victim — Carbonell told him he was a police officer. Per the Miami Herald, the victim was told to lie down in the backseat of the car and was driven around for a few blocks before being let go.

Miami police believe there could be additional victims and urge anyone with information on this case to give police a call.

