Miami Dolphins, Premium Gin Fundraise for Breast Cancer

ATIAN Rose Gin announced on Monday its partnership with Dolphins Challenge Cancer in a month-long campaign to fundraise for breast cancer awareness.

The campaign can be supported by “drinking pink” at participating restaurants and bars in South Florida. The brand will be donating $1 for every ATIAN cocktail sold in October. A few of the participating venues include Rusty Pelican, Jensen’s Liquors, Rooftop @1WLO Fort Lauderdale and Rosa Sky. View the full list here.

Dolphins Challenge Cancer was founded by the Miami Dolphins Organization in 2010. The initiative’s goal is to improve people’s lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Sylvester is a University of Miami Hospital and Clinics Facility and South Florida’s only NCI-Designated Cancer Center.

According to Dolphins Challenge Cancer, it “has become the largest fundraising event in the NFL,” raising “more than $39.2 million” since its inception.

ATIAN will also be donating $3 for every bottle purchased in October to Dolphins Challenge Cancer. The rose gin can be bought here. ATIAN is offering free shipping on two or more bottles with the code “DRINKPINK.”

The premium gin is vapor distilled with sustainably sourced South African botanicals. Inspired by the the history of spice trading, ATIAN hopes to share the “faraway flavors” of South Africa’s floral kingdom with the world. A few of ATIAN’s unique botanicals include rooibos, buchu, cubeb, African ginger and rose geranium.

To ensure that the production of ATIAN is sustainable, the brand partners with FynbosLIFE, a charity and non-profit organization that protects threatened indigenous wildlife through a conservation nursery, education and habitat restoration projects.

