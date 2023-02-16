Mermaid Gin Debuts in the US With 3 Sea-Inspired Expressions
Following its success in the U.K. and Europe, sea-inspired spirits brand Mermaid Gin has officially launched in the U.S., according to Food & Beverage Magazine.
Produced by Isle of Wight Distillery (the first and only distillery on the English island), Mermaid Gin is made using ethically and locally sourced ingredients — and “a hint of sea air,” the brand noted.
Expressions now available in the U.S. include Mermaid Gin, Mermaid Pink Gin and Mermaid Zest Gin. Each scale-patterned bottle of gin features a sustainably sourced natural cork stopper, compostable seal and biodegradable paper.
“We are delighted to announce the launch of Mermaid to US customers,” shared Xavier Baker, Co-Founder of Mermaid Gin. “The brand has seen huge success in the UK and Europe and we hope to see it gain further momentum globally with the launch in the US. With gin sales volumes rising in the US, we feel this is a good time to be launching Mermaid to US customers and look forward to working with our distributors to grow the brand throughout the US in 2023.”
Mermaid Gin is also set to be available to enjoy through Miami-based cruise operators Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises.
Mermaid Gin Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
- Nose: Fresh citrus, sweet spice, gentle juniper
- Taste: Citrus with a peppery spice, an earthy sweetness and a hint of sea air
- Finish: Long, layered and complex with a well-rounded mouthfeel
Mermaid Pink Gin Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
- Nose: Aromatic strawberry, fresh citrus, gentle juniper
- Taste: Vibrant strawberry with a warm spice and a hint of sea air
- Finish: Long, layered and complex with a well-rounded mouth feel
Mermaid Zest Tasting Notes, Via the Brand
- Nose: Fresh grapefruit and gentle juniper
- Taste: Citrus and a subtle sweetness with herbal notes
- Finish: Long, layered and complex with a well-rounded mouth feel
Each Mermaid Gin expression can be found for $34.99. Retailers include Total Wine & More, Park Street and Union Beer.
Read next:
‘Let’s Live Magnificently’: Tanqueray Debuts First Global Campaign Since 2018
In Last-Minute Super Bowl Ad, Ryan Reynolds Offers Fans of Aviation Gin Chance to Win Tickets to Next Year’s Big Game
5 Great Black-Owned Gin Brands to Try This Black History Month — and All Year!
Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Gin Raiders at no additional cost to you.