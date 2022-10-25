Raising of the Mary Rose Anniversary Inspires New Gin

Launched by The Mary Rose Museum, the 40th anniversary of the raising of the Mary Rose is being celebrated with a new gin produced by U.K.-based Portsmouth Distillery, according to Portsmouth News.

The new spirit, Tudor Gin, is made with flavor pallets “symbolic of the Tudor Times.” Only botanicals found on the Mary Rose shipwreck were considered for use. This includes dandelion, hazelnut, hemp seeds and cherry.

Priced at £36.00 ($41.33), Tudor Gin is smooth and dry with a finishing burst of cherry.

“It has been fantastic to be involved in such an exciting and inventive project,” said Sales Director at Portsmouth Distillery Dich Oatley, according to The Mary Rose Museum. “The botanicals chosen would have been on board that fateful day in 1545. We are confident that what we have produced embodies a depth and flavour reflective of the time this iconic vessel sailed.”

The Mary Rose Museum, located within the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, allows visitors to explore “Henry VIII’s favourite ship” — which sank in 1545 — and view the largest collection of Tudor objects in the world. According to the museum, over 19,000 items have been recovered from the shipwreck site, including a beer tankard, 60 wooden drinking bowls and a basket-hilted sword.

The Mary Rose spent 437 years underwater and 35 years in conservation, according to the museum, it is considered the largest maritime conservation project in the world.

The ship-raising anniversary has also inspired the launch of Mary Rose Beer from Powder Monkey Brewery. The Mary Rose Beer is a pale wheat ale made with spices on display at the museum. Tasting notes the brewery mentioned include cracked herbs, clove and citrus fruits.

“The ship was built in Portsmouth, defended Portsmouth, sank in Portsmouth and was finally recovered in Portsmouth, so it felt right that we partnered with local businesses to develop these fantastic new beverages to celebrate 40 years since bringing the Mary Rose back to the surface,” said Trust Chief Executive of the Mary Rose Museum, Dominic Jones, according to Portsmouth News.

Tudor Gin will be available for purchase on Sept. 7 at Portsmouth Distillery and Master of Malt. Mary Rose Beer can be bought at the Mary Rose Shop and the Powder Monkey Brewing, priced at £3.00 ($3.44) per can.

According to the museum, every gin bottle sold will help donate funds towards the Mary Rose Trust, which helps to ensure the future of the important conservation project.

