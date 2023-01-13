5 Martini Recipes — With a Twist!

A martini is already a perfect cocktail… but sometimes it’s fun to switch things up! Here are 5 martini recipes that put a spin on the classic gin drink.

If you happen to want a little help picking out the best spirit, take a look at our eight recommended gins for a dry martini.

Nativo Dirty Martini

This recipe comes courtesy of Las Californias Gin and was created by Andrea Grujic. Las Californias Nativo is a uniquely saline gin with sultry herb-forward tasting notes of sage and pine. If you can’t find Las Californias Nativo, use your favorite savory modern gin.

2.5oz Las Californias Nativo

0.5oz Dolin Dry Vermouth

0.25oz Caper Brine

Garnish: Nori seaweed crisp cut into a triangle

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice to chill and dilute. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a seaweed crisp.

“Original” Martini

We could go on and on about the origin of the martini and its curious evolution over its many years of existence. But, we’ll try to keep this as short and sweet as possible so you can get to the recipe.

This cocktail pays homage to the martini’s believed 1860s origin, when a sweetened style of gin called Old Tom was used alongside dashes of bitters, Maraschino liqueur and sweet vermouth. A common theory suggests that the martini was derived from a cocktail called the Martinez.

If you don’t have a bottle of Old Tom at the ready, this recipe gives the imbiber a good idea of what the first martinis would have tasted like by including a small measure of simple syrup.

2 oz. Gin of choice

.5 oz. Sweet vermouth

Barspoon of simple syrup

2 dashes Orange bitters

Garnish: lemon peel (discarded) and green olives on a cocktail skewer

As per usual, combine your wet ingredients into a mixing glass with ice and stir for about 30 seconds. Strain your cocktail into a frozen martini or coupe glass. Express your lemon peel over the cocktail and rub it along the rim of the glass. Top your cocktail with a green-olive skewer and enjoy!

Premier Cru Martini

This cocktail recipe comes courtesy of Bombay Sapphire and uses the dry French vermouth Noilly prat along with a lemon-forward dry gin. If you don’t have Premier Cru at the ready, use your favorite citrussy gin.

60ml Premier Cru

15ml Noilly Pratt

Garinsh: Nocerella olive

Add all the ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir to chill down. Strain your cocktail into a frozen martini glass and garnish accordingly.

Soju Martini

This recipe may break the hearts of martini purists, so we ask them to please turn their heads for a brief moment while we pour Soju and gin into a mixing glass.

For the uninitiated, Soju is a popular Korean alcoholic beverage typically distilled from rice. The drink can range from 12.9% to 53% ABV and comes in a variety of flavors like lychee, peach and grapefruit.

2 oz. Gin of choice

1 oz. Soju (you can go with the classic version our pick out a fruity flavor!)

Garnish: Grapefruit twist

Stir you gin and Soju together in an ice-filled mixing glass until chilled. Strain your cocktail into a frozen martini glass and garnish with a grapefruit twist that has been expressed over the cocktail.

Kelp Martini

This recipe is from Las Californias Gin and incorporates the deep citrus and complex floral, spicy notes of Black Lemon Bitters.

2.5 oz Las Californias Nativo

0.5 oz Lo Fi Dry Vermouth

2 dashes of Black Lemon Bitters

Garnish: Nori cut into long rectangle

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass and stir with ice. Strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with nori.

Cheers!

