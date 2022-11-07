Thief Steals Shoes, Bike and Mark and Spencer Sugar Plum Gin

A serial thief has stolen multiple items from shops across Oswestry in Shropshire, England, according to Shropshire Star. The items stolen include a bike, sneakers and a bottle of Sugar Plum gin from Mark and Spencer (M&S).

In a series of thefts in October, the man stole a box of beer from Sainsbury’s, cotton beauty products, aftershave from Boots and sneakers from Sports Direct, the report details. The Sugar Plum gin was also taken during this timeframe.

Per the report, the man pleaded guilty to seven counts of theft at Kidderminster Magistrates Court. He was asked to pay £517 ($595.48) in compensation and fines of £200 ($230.34).

Since the gin was reported as being from M&S, it can be presumed that the spirit in question is the British retail company’s Spiced Sugar Plum Gin Liqueur. The bottle design used for this line of gins happened to be at the center of a 2021 lawsuit between M&S and Aldi. M&S alleged that Aldi copied its light-up bottle design.

In recent gin thievery, a burglar in Scarborough, England, took several gin bottles, cash and the keys to a Bentley from a hotel. He was found asleep in a guest room.

