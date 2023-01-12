'Ginspiration' by the Sea: North Berwick Hotel Offers Interactive Tour With Award-Winning Gin

Marine North Berwick and NB Distillery have teamed up to offer guests a “Ginspirational” package experience featuring a guided tour and gin tasting with a team of experts, alongside an overnight stay at the Scottish seaside hotel. The stay includes a full Scottish breakfast and a gin cocktail at the Bass Rock Bar & Lounge.

The specialty cocktail guests are invited to enjoy is “Glorias Ginspiration,” created by the head bartender at the Bass Rock Bar and named after NB Distillery’s beloved still.

“Glorias Ginspiration” Recipe, Courtesy of Marine North Berwick

2 dashes Grapefruit Bitters

20 ml Rosemary Syrup

35 ml Pink Grapefruit Juice

10 ml Triple Sec

20 ml Pataka Ginger Liqueur

35 ml NB Gin

Top with Lemonade

Garnish: Rosemary Sprig and Grapefruit Slice

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, pour in your first six ingredients. Shake for about 30 seconds. Strain into a glass with ice and top with lemonade. Garnish your “Glorias Ginspiration” with a sprig of rosemary and a grapefruit slice. Enjoy!

Tours are available from Tuesday to Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. Each tour lasts approximately 1 1⁄2 hours.

Guests are welcomed to the distillery with an award-winning gin and tonic while the team shares NB Gin’s journey and their stories. Guests are then taken on a tour of the distillery where they learn about the gin-making process and meet the distillery’s copper stills.

The tour is completed with a flight of four more spirits and a guided tasting session.

North Berwick Distillery

NB Distillery was founded by husband and wife Steve and Viv Muir in 2013. The spirits brand found its humble beginnings in the duo’s home kitchen, where water and botanicals were experimented with in a makeshift “still” comprised of a pressure cooker and some old central heating pipes.

After perfecting their recipe, the married couple invested in a custom-built still, crafted by one of the world’s oldest and most revered still-makers. Steve and Viv Muir then started distilling gin in a small unit in North Berwick.

As their business grew, the distillery began offering luxury experience tours of their eco-friendly distillery located in North Berwick’s outskirts, nearby Tantallon Castle. The entire operation — from fermenting and stilling to blending and bottling — is carried out by a small team.

The distillery’s flagship gin was voted “World’s Best Dry London Gin” in 2015 and was one of only two drinks brands highlighted in celebration of the Queen’s 90th Birthday. The brand was also voted one of the top 100 brands in the world, according to Rolls Royce, and has been served at the Brit Awards after-party for 3 consecutive years.

Marine North Berwick

Marine North Berwick is a part of the Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts collection and is located in one of Scotland’s most beloved seaside escapes. The hotel features a Victorian design with direct views of the West Links at North Berwick Golf Club.

Other offerings include a spa, fine dining and plenty of golf-centered experiences. The hotel overlooks the 16th hole of the historic West Links course at North Berwick Golf Club, presenting scenic views of the Firth of Forth and Bass Rock.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.