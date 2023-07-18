Man Murdered Girlfriend With Cyanide-Laced Gin and Tonic

A man convicted of the infamous ‘Death on the Nile’ murder, where he poisoned his girlfriend with cyanide-laced gin and tonic, has recently requested early release from prison on health grounds — a quarter of a century after the shocking crime took place in Egypt, reported Liver Pool Echo.

John Allan was sentenced to life imprisonment in March 2000 for the calculated murder of Cheryl Lewis in October 1998. The trial revealed that Allan watched as Lewis suffered a painful death in their room at the Winter Palace Hotel in Luxor, Egypt, famously associated with Agatha Christie’s novel.

During the trial, it emerged that the couple’s relationship was strained, with Lewis contemplating leaving Allan, who depended on her financially, according to the report. Allan forged her will, making himself the primary beneficiary.

Minutes after consuming her regular nightcap, a gin and tonic, Lewis began experiencing severe discomfort, rapidly deteriorating into agonizing pain. She was found profusely sweating, barely breathing and foaming at the mouth.

Following the incident, Allan notified the hotel reception that his wife was dying. Despite an American tourist offering assistance, Allan objected to resuscitation attempts and witnessed her suffocation. Egyptian authorities investigated the scene and forwarded their findings to Merseyside Police, while Allan returned to Wirral, Liver Pool Echo noted.

An inconclusive post-mortem examination prompted further tests, which ultimately detected traces of cyanide in Lewis’ stomach. Allan was arrested in February 1999 but suffered a heart attack shortly after and was hospitalized.

Following Allan’s arrest, he faced trial at Liverpool Crown Court and was charged with murder. In February 2020, Allan was reclassified as Category D by the prison service, allowing him to be held in an open prison. One year later, he became eligible to apply for parole. However, his requests for release were denied by the Parole Board in June 2022 due to inadequate time spent in open conditions for effective progress monitoring, per the report. Consequently, Allan sought a Judicial Review of the decision in the High Court.

In his application, Allan contended that the Parole Board failed to consider his poor health, including a bowel cancer diagnosis and his wheelchair-bound state since May 2022, when assessing his risk to public safety. Additionally, Allan argued against the Parole Board’s reference to his lack of Release on Temporary Licence (ROTL), which he deemed unfair since two previous ROTL applications were denied on health grounds, Liver Pool Echo reported.

In a written judgment, Mr. Justice Fordham of the High Court dismissed Allan’s application for judicial review, stating that it lacked a realistic prospect of success. The judge stated that the Parole Board had indeed taken Allan’s health conditions into account, expressing concerns about the potential financial exploitation of vulnerable individuals in suitable accommodation.

Despite the recent ruling, Allan may still apply for parole at a later stage.

