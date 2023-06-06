Man Who Forced Puppy to Drink Booze Issues Written Apology

On Thursday, a man was seen holding down a stray puppy and force-feeding it booze. According to The Times of India, he later issued a written apology for the “inhumane act.”

The incident took place in Vadodara, India, outside of an apartment complex that is also home to a small group of stray dogs. Hearing the sounds of an animal in distress on Thursday morning, a resident looked out of his window to see a man pinning a puppy to the ground and forcing its mouth open to make it drink liquor from a cup.

Horrified, the resident began to film the incident and later approached the police for help.

“Some men in our apartment have been harassing stray dogs over the last few weeks,” the resident told The Times of India. “I was horrified to see one of them forcibly feeding liquor to a helpless two-month-old pup by pinning it down.”

According to the report, the police informed him that this was instead something to report to animal rights activists as it didn’t “come under their purview.”

City police commissioner Shamsher Singh was later contacted about the event.

“Force-feeding pups like this is animal cruelty and it is definitely an offense,” Singh said, per The Times of India. “We will register a complaint and act against the offenders. Such incidents have been reported in Vadodara in the past too.”

Thankfully, the puppy was eventually taken to a veterinarian, who was able to help prescribe it medicine, the resident said.

“This isn’t the first time that such an incident has happened,” the resident shared, per The Times of India. “Some of our neighbors have been tormenting the stray dogs and puppies. They get violent and threaten us if confronted. My family is alone when I leave for work and hence I took up this issue anonymously.”

On Friday, the man who made the puppy consume the liquor issued a written apology after a police inspector warned him against harassing the stray dogs.

“The man has also promised not to pick a fight with us,” the resident added, per the report. “But he said that he will approach the Vadodara Municipal Corporation and insist them to remove the stray pups from our apartment as they are damaging some vehicles.”

