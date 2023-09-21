900-Milliliter Liquor Challenge Kills 60-Year-Old Man in India

A 60-year-old man in Karnataka, India, lost his life on Tuesday after accepting a friend’s dangerous liquor challenge, New Indian Express reported.

The event unfolded during a conversation at a bus stand between the man, identified as Thimmegowda, and his friend, Devaraj. The conversation shifted to alcohol, and in a challenge, Devaraj urged Thimmegowda to consume undiluted liquor, promising “double the benefit,” per the report.

Krishnegowda, another individual at the scene, provided the alcohol after Thimmegowda accepted the challenge. Thimmegowda then consumed 10 sachets of 90ml liquor within a span of just 30 minutes. According to New Indian Express, this resulted in severe health complications, leading him to vomit blood and succumb to the effects of the alcohol.

Alcohol sachets are single-serving packets containing liquid alcohol, typically designed for easy consumption. Popular in India and Africa, these small plastic bags of spirit can be found priced as low as 13 cents. In 2019, Uganda banned the consumption and sale of alcohol in sachets due to public health concerns.

Following this incident, Krishnegowda and Devaraj allegedly fled from the scene. In response, the nearby residents attended to the situation, transporting Thimmegowda’s body to his residence. Law enforcement, represented by the Holenarasipur police, has since registered a case against Devaraj and Krishnegowda, who remain at large.

In June, a Chinese influencer died taking part in a drinking challenge after he consumed large amounts of potent liquor while live streaming.

