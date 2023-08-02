Man Banned From Drinking After 'Swinging His Penis Around' at Another Man

On Monday, a man was issued a three-month ban on drinking alcohol after being caught urinating and “swinging” his genitals at another man outside of a residential property in East London. The event took place in June while the man, allegedly drunk at the time, was socializing with friends at a bar in the area, The Havering Daily reported.

The victim witnessed three men walking down his street when the man halted directly in front of his house and began urinating. The event took place around 6 p.m., making it plainly visible to the victim and his children, per the report.

Upon noticing the act, the resident yelled at the man to “put it away.” Instead, the man reportedly laughed and proceeded to expose himself further by leaning back, with his full penis in clear view. He then walked away, turned around, and continued the indecent behavior by swinging his penis around, per The Havering Daily.

The victim promptly notified the authorities, leading to the man’s arrest. During a court appearance at Barkingside Magistrates Court on Monday, he was handed a nine-month community order, including a three-month prohibition on consuming alcohol and a 20-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, according to the report.

The man attempted to defend himself by claiming that the children present at the residence only witnessed the initial act of urination, not the “swinging penis part of the act,” The Havering Daily noted. However, the court remained unconvinced and upheld the imposed bans as a consequence of his actions.

