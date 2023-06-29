Man Denied Liquor Money Allegedly Throws Acid on Grandfather

a 32-year-old man was apprehended by the police on Tuesday night in Odisha, India. The accused allegedly threw acid on his grandfather after the elderly man refused to provide him with money to purchase liquor, the Times of India reported.

The grandmother of the accused filed a complaint against her grandson, identified as Niranjan Nayak, at Kendrapada town police station. According to the Times of India, she claimed that the man resorted to the act when his grandfather, Jagabandhu Nayak, declined his request for money. The 80-year-old man was immediately admitted to the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapada for treatment, as reported by Tapan Nayak, the Officer-in-Charge of Kendrapada town police station.

Expressing concern over the incident, Amarbara Biswal, a social worker based in Kendrapada, highlighted the growing menace of illicit liquor and its associated rise in “anti-social activities.” Biswal criticized the alleged negligence of the police in curbing the illicit liquor trade, which has been causing significant harm in the area, per the report.

The accused was charged with “attempted murder” and “voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid,” according to the Times of India. He was presented before a court in Kendrapada on Wednesday, where his bail application was rejected, and he was remanded to judicial custody.

In late May, a reportedly drunk 28-year-old man in Odisha fatally attacked his father amidst a heated argument about his alcohol addiction.

Read next:

At least 27 Dead After Consuming Toxic Bootleg Liquor in State Where Alcohol Is Prohibited

3 Teenage Girls Accused of Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Man Over Broken Bottle of Gin

Beefeater Gin Owner Pernod Ricard Faces Backlash Over Decision to Continue Exporting Spirits to Russia

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.