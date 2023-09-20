Man Reportedly Struggling With Alcohol Addiction Burns Mother to Death After Being Denied Liquor Money - Gin Raiders

A man has been recently apprehended by local authorities in Andhra Pradesh, India, in regard to the alleged murder of his mother over an alcohol dispute, The Times of India reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded when the accused, identified as Praneeth, engaged in a heated altercation with his mother, Sujatha. According to the report, the man was struggling with an addiction to liquor and the confrontation arose following Praneeth’s plea for money to buy alcohol, which his mother denied.

Praneeth then left the premises, only to return with a can of gasoline. He allegedly poured the gasoline over his mother, who was asleep on a cot, before lighting her on fire. The flames inflicted severe burn injuries, and despite immediate efforts, Sujatha tragically succumbed to her wounds, per The Times of India.

The local police promptly registered a case and conducted a post-mortem examination on the deceased. The accused was apprehended shortly after the act on Tuesday.

