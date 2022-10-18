Booze-Infused Bread: Malfy Gin and Carluccio’s Release Gin-Flavored Panettone - Gin Raiders

There’s a new boozey bread on the market and it’s positively gin-soaked. Malfy Gin and Carluccio’s have teamed up to create a limited-edition panettone piped with blood orange gin custard — just in time for all your holiday baked good needs.

The sweet bread’s custard is churned with Malfy Gin Con Arancia, which is made with Sicilian blood oranges peels, juniper, coriander seeds, lemon peel and grapefruit. The gin is a distinctly orange-hued and can be found here for under $30.

Malfy is most known for its lemon-flavored gin, which was launched in 2016 and was the first Italian gin to be imported to the U.S.

When not stuffed with gin, these traditional Italian baked goods are usually made with candied citrus, dried fruits and sometimes nuts. It is believed that the panettone originated in Milan, where it’s typically enjoyed as a part of Christmas celebrations.

It isn’t easy to bake a panettone — the process involves a several-day-long proofing of an acidic dough (similar to sourdough) resulting in a dome-shaped, buttery treat.

The Panettone con Crema al Malfy Gin all’Arancia Rossa is available exclusively at Carluccio’s for £22.95 ($25.95).

Carluccio’s holiday range also includes a coffee-infused panettone, if that’s your thing. We think we’ll stick with the gin-flavored one.

