What Is the Main Flavor in Gin? - Gin Raiders

There are no secrets here, my friend. The main flavor in gin is juniper, a flavor profile described as tasting of resin, sap and pine. These woody and spicy tasting notes are precisely what make gin such a special spirit, so don’t let a tree-biting tang turn you way.

You’d be hard-pressed to find another liquor on the shelf with the bravery to balance berries, roots, flowers and leaves as gin does.

Juniper Berries aren’t Berries

They are the modified conifer cones of an evergreen tree. Even if juniper berries are not technically a berry, it’s okay to say “juniper berry” when referring to these little cones; no one is going to call the fruit police.

Some familiar evergreen trees in the same vein as juniper trees are pines, firs and Christmas trees. These types of trees are called “evergreen” because they hold on to their needle-like leaves all year long. They are forever…green!



Juniper trees don’t fruit, but produce berry-like cones. The cones appear fleshy and ripen to a deep blueberry color. To be used in gin, juniper berries are harvested before fully ripened and then dried. After the berries are dried they’re considered a spice.



Why Is Juniper the Main Flavor in Gin?

Juniper berries were historically used for their believed medicinal properties. Malt wine and juniper berries were brewed together by Italian monks in the 11th century to make supposedly healing draughts and, hey, piney wine is a lot more fun to ingest than a handful of crunchy berries.

These juniper-based medicines evolved into Dutch Genever, the true first gin. Genever later inspired London dry gin once it reached the U.K. during the 17th century.

Juniper berries are still considered valuable as a diuretic while also being full of vitamins A and C. Juniper berry tea is sipped for its antioxidant properties. We’d rather just drink some gin.

Throughout all of the centuries gin has spent being enjoyed, flavors have been modified and re-prioritized. For example, modern style gins downplay juniper to let other spicy, floral botanicals shine.

If juniper isn’t exactly your cup of tea, look for fruit gins or gin liqueurs to get your foot in the gin door. If you adore juniper, then continue to drink London Dry Gins, where juniper truly performs!

