Over $22,000 Worth of Luxury Liquor, Cash Stolen From Upscale Restaurant - Gin Raiders

On Monday, over $22,000 worth of luxury liquor and cash was stolen from an upscale Cantonese restaurant in Hong Kong, according to The Standard. Included in the swiped items were bottles of Maotai, a brand of Chinese baijiu that costs upwards of $800 per bottle.

According to the report, the doors of Greenland Spicy Crab, located on Ashley Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, were found pried open on Monday morning. After the incident was reported to police, reviewed CCTV footage displayed two cap-wearing suspects entering Greenland Spicy Crab at 3:20 a.m.

HK$180,000 ($22,931) in cash and luxury liquor, including Maotai, with a total value of HK$60,000 ($7,643), were found to have been stolen, per the initial investigation.

Maotai, the national spirit of China, is a luxury liquor made from fermented sorghum. It has a distinct aroma and savory taste akin to soy sauce, almonds and walnuts. Maotai is frequently enjoyed at celebratory events and is often gifted to show respect or build relationships. Some vintage bottlings of Maotai have even sold from $14,700-$22,200 at auctions.

