'Traditional Italian' Luxardo Espresso Liqueur Debuts in US

Long gone are the days of brewing your own concentrated coffee for an espresso martini. According to a news release, Luxardo Espresso Liqueur has launched in the U.S. in November and might just be the perfect addition to your next classy cocktail.

Luxardo Espresso Liqueur, imported by Hotaling & Co., is made with coffee sourced from around the world. The tipple is graced with notes of dark chocolate, rich espresso and hints of vanilla.

While this liqueur would make for a welcomed cocktail ingredient, the brand also recommends trying it on the rocks or neat for a “sweet after-dinner treat.”

“Much like the heritage of the espresso in Italian culture, Luxardo holds a legacy in Italian artisanal spirits that spans more than 200 years,” said Export Director for Luxardo, Matteo Luxardo, according to the news release. “At Luxardo, we are excited to launch Luxardo Espresso Liqueur with deep Italian roots that are essential for crafting cocktails that are highly celebrated in American culture.”

According to the brand, the espresso martini is “this year’s most popular drink in the U.S.” The popular cocktail is typically made with vodka, espresso and coffee-flavored liqueur.

We suggest trying your hand at a gin espresso martini for an botanical twist on the frothy cocktail. Need a recipe? We’ve got you.

Luxardo Espresso Liqueur contains 137 mg of caffeine per ounce and its deep, coffee-brown hue is all natural. The liqueur will retail for $24.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Luxardo also produces the ingredients for the popular floral-forward gin cocktail, an Aviation. The sky-tinted drink calls for both a Luxardo cherry and maraschino liqueur. Maraschino liqueur can be sourced from many different brands, but Luxardo happens to produce a well-loved expression of it.

Interested in the latest innovation from Luxardo? Find a bottle of the rich, caffeinated liqueur here.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.