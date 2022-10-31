A New London Dry Gin Comes to India: Sector Gin

Newly launched Living Root Distilling Company has announced its first spirit offering, Sector, a gin “created to be not only unique but also an integral part of one’s journey,” as noted by the brand.

The Indian spirit industry is growing. According to a study conducted by Statista, the spirits segment revenue amounts to $33.14 billion for 2022 and the market category is anticipated to grow annually by 6.57% from 2022-2025.

Furthermore, a recent market study published by Technavio noted that the gin market size is expected to grow by $6.68 billion by 2026, with the increase of disposable incomes and the rising demand for premium gin products cited as main players.

With both the Indian spirits industry and gin market size growing, gin lovers can rejoice at the arrival of a new craft gin to enjoy.

Sector Gin is produced with a gin base and citrus distillate that are distilled separately and then blended together. The resulting spirit is “perfectly balanced” with a juniper-forward profile.

The new gin includes tasting notes from Italian juniper berries, Valencia oranges, Turkish grapefruits, orris and cubeb. Sector Gin’s bottle makes note of its “atyipical botanicals,” which we presume to be the spirit’s turmeric, Cochin ginger and lemon balm.

Living Root Distilling Company noted that Sector Gin’s “distinctive botanical profile from around the world” make it a “voyage on

its own.”

“Sector isn’t here to sell a story about how this bottle will change your life. It is simply a bottle of great gin that wants to be part of your life, the voyage you’re currently on, said Bharat Bhagnani, the founder of Sector Gin. “Sector will be a gin that stays with you through all the madness and the mundane. This is our first offering under Living Root Distilling Company and we have ambitious plans to scale and create an exciting product line in the alco-bev space in time to come.”

Living Root Distilling Company sources its name from a man-made phenomenon in which tribal folk create bridges from living rubber trees. The process takes around five years to complete and, according to the distillery, these bridges can last for more than 150 years. In a similar way to the living bridges, the Goa-based spirits producer invests time and effort into the creation of its spirits, hoping they can then be “appreciated, loved, and enjoyed by all for years to come.”

It is recommended to enjoy Sector Gin in a classic gin and tonic, or just about any cocktail you can think of. Talk about versatility!

Bottled at 42.8% ABV, Sector Gin is currently available in Goa and Mumbai. Find a stockist here.