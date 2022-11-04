Liquor and 'Entire Tiramisu' Allegedly Stolen From Bistro

A restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, has reported an overnight breaking-and-entering. According to GoLocalProv, the suspect allegedly took off with bottles of liquor estimated to be worth around several hundred dollars — and a tiramisu.

Police first responded to the report around 11 p.m. on Wednesday from Mokban Korean Bistro on Westminster Street.

Per the report, police spoke with Mokban’s owner, who said the man had entered the property at 5 a.m. — something she only became aware of after viewing the restaurant’s surveillance footage.

According to the owner, the footage showed the man walking throughout the restaurant, grabbing liquor and — before leaving — taking “an entire tiramisu.”

The footage was shared with the police and the crime is currently being investigated.

In other booze news, a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Spain was allegedly robbed of 132 bottles of wine, believed to be valued at £172,000 ($192,536.80).

