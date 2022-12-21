'Christmas Came Early': Locals Rush to Grab Liquor as Truck Crash Floods Street With Booze

On Tuesday, a delivery truck crashed in Kozhikode, India, sending thousands of liquor bottles out onto the streets, reported Indian Express. As a video capturing the event made its rounds across multiple social media platforms, some individuals are saying it was an early holiday “gift” after locals were seen rushing to grab bottles off the road.

Manorama News has published a video of the liquor bottle crash on its YouTube channel.

“Looks like Christmas came early this year,” one Instagram user wrote while another commented, “Christmas gift.”

According to Indian Express, the truck crashed into an iron bridge and sped off instead of stopping to assess the damages. Following the accident, locals quickly grabbed bottles from the booze-soaked road and tossed them into the back of a vehicle — all while police were present, per Indian Express.

Police have seized the remaining 975 bottles and an investigation has been started to locate the truck’s driver, Indian Express reported.

