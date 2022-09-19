Tips From Public Attributed to Arrests Linked to More Than 50 Liquor Store Raids

A recent “summertime” string of wine and liquor store robberies took place in Memphis, Tennessee. Over 50 businesses were targeted, Local Memphis reported.

Recent arrests have been made thanks to tips submitted to Memphis CrimeStoppers. To date, only a handful of arrests have been made with the tips leading to at least a dozen suspects.

Rewards of up to $25,000 have been offered — a combination of fundraising by the Memphis Area Liquor Retailers and “the regular CrimeStoppers felony rewards,” Local Memphis stated.

On August 5th, in one of the more recent Memphis liquor store hits, five cars targeted a single store. Over a dozen individuals were involved in the robbery. Buster’s Liquors & Wines’ windows were smashed open and display cases knocked over. The masked suspects left with crates of liquor and carried out bottles of booze in laundry baskets.

“The break-in was over in minutes,” reported Action News 5.

The resulting damage to the business was estimated at $10,000 with more than $15,000 lost in stolen liquor, according to Josh Hammond, the president and owner of Buster’s.

Back in June, two liquor stores were hit in the same night — only two hours apart. A report stated a combined $10,000 was lost in stolen liquor.

Memphis Police Department investigators said there could be more arrests as they continue to investigate the case.

