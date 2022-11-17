Police Say Nearly $4,000 Stolen From Liquor Store While Clerk Played Game

Police in Grand Island, Nebraska, are looking for three subjects involved in a liquor store burglary just after midnight on Saturday, according to the Grand Island Police Department. KLKN TV reported that nearly $4,000 was taken from the cash register after the lone employee walked away to play a Bankshot game machine.

According to the report, police say one of the subjects appeared to have been armed with a handgun when the trio robbed Y&N Liquor near 4th Street and Broadwell Ave. KSNB Local4 reported that the subjects were masked and emptied the contents of the cash register — $3,127.83 — into a bag before taking off. An additional $750 was taken from the office desk, per KSNB Local4.

Police noted that no shots were fired.

Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact Grand Island Police at 308-385-5400 or the Hall County Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822.

Read more: ‘Just Waiting to See When and if They Want Their Vehicle Back’: Police Find Abandoned Truck Full of Empty Liquor Bottles

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter