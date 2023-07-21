Liquor Store Cashier Stole Nearly $13K in Booze, Betting Vouchers

A former cashier has received a suspended jail sentence for stealing alcohol, scratch cards and betting vouchers worth £10,000 ($12,858.50) from a liquor store in Exmouth, England. The man, Loveridge, who held a position as a keyholder at the store, was apprehended when discrepancies in the shop’s accounts caught the attention of his boss, reported Exmouth Journal on Friday.

As the shop’s owner noticed irregularities in 2019 and subsequently fired the cashier in July 2020, the stolen amount was estimated at £40,000 ($51,437.80). However, the police attributed only £10,000 worth of thefts to Loveridge, per the report.

CCTV footage revealed Loveridge illicitly accessing the closed shop, where he either stole merchandise or exploited the Paypoint facility to settle his gambling debts, according to Exmouth Journal. His remorseful admission to the police disclosed that he had succumbed to a drug habit and a gambling addiction, which had driven him to commit the thefts.

The Judge at Exeter Crown Court showed leniency in light of his transformation over the past three years. Loveridge, now 30, has managed to avoid further trouble and has found employment as a dedicated carpenter, supporting his five children.

Judge Anna Richardson, acknowledging his sincerity, imposed a 16-week jail term, suspended for a year, along with 50 hours of unpaid work.

“You were trusted to run the shop on your own and lock up. You were challenged about discrepancies and made full admissions to the police,” Richardson told Loveridge, per the report.

“You have no previous convictions and strong personal mitigation,” she added. “You have addressed your behaviour and stopped gambling and taking drugs. You have obtained further employment and there has been no further offending in three years.”

Hollie Gilbery, in defense, pointed out that financial difficulties, arising from a housing setback, were contributing factors during the time of the thefts. Nevertheless, Loveridge’s positive turnaround and remorseful attitude have impressed the court and probation authorities, leading them to deem him fit for unpaid community work, according to Exmouth Journal.

