7,901 Boxes of Illicit Liquor Seized in India, Zero-Tolerance Policy Enforced

In India’s recent crackdown on illegal liquor, the state of Himachal has had 7,901 boxes of booze seized from multiple liquor shops and wholesalers, per Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy has led to a sweep of illegally stored and sold liquor across multiple districts in the state in the last 24 hours. It was also noted that 53,594 liters of illicit booze had been destroyed in the same timeframe.

Commissioner of the state’s taxes and excise department, Yunus, told Hindustan Times that action was taken under the Excise Act. The Excise Act ensures that goods specifically produced for personal consumption carry a central excise duty — a form of tax.

In certain states such as Bihar, Mizoram and Nagaland, the consumption of alcohol is illegal. With strict liquor laws in place, consumers turn to cheap bootleg liquor or unofficial retailers. There have even been instances of illegal alcohol home delivery.

In July, police in Vijayawada flattened over 62,000 bottles of Non-Duty Paid liquor with a bulldozer.

Bootleg liquor was also at the core of more than 17 deaths in August in Uganda. Police seized 74 crates of illegal gin, believed to have been produced with excessive amounts of methanol.

