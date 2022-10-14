Bar That Lost Liquor License for Allegedly Violating COVID-19 Mandates Sues Health Department

D.C.-based bar and restaurant The Big Board is suing the District’s health department, alleging the city had no right to close the establishment in regards to issued COVID-19 regulations, according to The Washington Post.

The COVID-19 mandates allegedly defied by the establishment related to wearing masks inside and checking the vaccine status of individuals entering the bar, the suit said.

The Big Board originally had its liquor license suspended in February and reopened in March. Repeated warnings were given prior to the liquor license suspension. Issued citations totaled a sum of $2,000, according to a suit.

$34,926 was raised via GoFundMe with a fundraiser stating The Big Board was “fighting against vaccine mandates in Washington DC, a place where no one else will stand up to the tyranny.”

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in D.C. federal court by The Buckeye Institute, a legal advocacy group representing the bar and its owner.

The suit is asking for a judgement declaring that the District’s health department violated the D.C. Home Rule Act. The suit claims that the mask and vaccine requirements were apparently created without congressional approval.

The suit also asks for the compensation of a $100 fee the bar had “little choice but to pay” to reopen.

