Lawsuit Seeks $55K After Cases of Alcohol Allegedly Froze

Two freight companies — L. Simard Transport Ltd. of Montreal and Orient Overseas Container Line Limited of Hong Kong — are being sued after 1,459 cases of alcohol and wine allegedly froze during oversea transport, reported Pique News.

The notice of civil claim was filed on Dec. 13 by Container World Forwarding Services Inc., the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch, the Ministry of Consumer and Corporate Affairs of B.C. and Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission, per the report.

According to Pique News, the suit seeks $55,940 in damages for the alcohol cargo the freight companies allegedly allowed to freeze somewhere between British Columbia and France.

The suit claims that during months of cold weather, the use of heated trailers for cargo transport is required, as reportedly stipulated in a contract between Container World and L. Simard Transport Ltd.

According to the claim, L. Simard Transport Ltd. apparently did not use heated trailers during cargo transport. The cargo and its carrying boxes were damaged after bottles of booze expanded in sub-zero temperatures, per Pique News.

The allegations against the two freight companies have not been proven in court, Pique News reported.

