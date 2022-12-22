Last Word Cocktail: The Classy Gin Drink Made With a Highly Coveted Liqueur - Gin Raiders

Let’s make a Last Word cocktail!

This Prohibition-era drink is made with dry gin, maraschino liqueur, lime juice and one highly coveted and sometimes hard-to-find ingredient — Green Chartreuse. The cocktail is a fine balance of floral and herbal flavors, sporting an attractive pale green hue and garnished with a cocktail cherry (typically a Luxardo cherry).

A Last Word makes for quite a treat but can be difficult to make if you can’t get your hands on a bottle of Green Chartreuse.

Green Chartreuse is considered a touch expensive compared to other commonly used cocktail components — and for a justifiable reason. The French herbal liqueur is made by Carthusian monks in a distillery located near Aiguenoire. The recipe for the green liqueur originated from an “elixir of long life” recipe that was given to the monks in 1605.

The recipe was modified over time and currently includes a secretive menagerie of 130 plants, herbs and flowers. Today, a bottle of Green Chartreuse can range from $60 to upwards of $100. When it comes to securing a bottle of the coveted tipple, many people find that the taste absolutely justifies the cost.

Once you take a sip of a Last Word, you’ll soon find out why mixologists truly treasure a bottle of Green Chartreuse.

Last Word Recipe

3/4 oz. Gin of choice

3/4 oz. Green Chartreuse

3/4 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

3/4 oz. Maraschino Liqueur

1 Cocktail cherry

Instructions: Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker full of ice. Shake for about 30 seconds, or until the shaker appears chilled. Strain the cocktail into a chilled glass — typically a coupe glass is used. Garnish with a cocktail cherry.

According to the International Bartenders Association’s (IBA) list of official cocktails, a Last Word is made from equal parts of each ingredient. This recipe has been adapted from the IBA’s recipe, where 22.5ml of each ingredient is used. If you find yourself craving a different balance of flavors, feel free to experiment!

About the Last Word: The Last Word originates from the Detroit Athletic Club around the 1910s. The drink reportedly appeared on the club’s cocktail menu, priced at 35 cents — a price that made it the most expensive drink on the menu, according to Town & Country. The recipe was first published in Ted Saucier’s 1951 cocktail book “Bottoms Up!”

The Last Word has seen a recent surge in popularity as imbibers seek unique sipping experiences outside of a simple well drink.

