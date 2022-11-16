'Distilled Without Borders': Duel-Origin Gins Pay Homage to a Once Connected US and Mexico

Two region-inspired gins have emerged from the minds of the Casa Lumbre Innovation Team led by Master Distiller Iván Saldaña. By sourcing botanicals across two countries for its gins, Las Californias unites the diverse landscapes of the region along the Pacific Coast connecting Mexico and the United States.

“Our goal with Las Californias is to demonstrate that our lives are richer when we transcend artificial borders. That comes to life in our overall ethos, but also down to the botanicals we select and how they represent our land, and how we rethink centuries old traditions in the gin category,” said Master Distiller Iván Saldaña. “We were inspired by the greater possibilities we uncovered during our creative process: open ideas, cultures coming together, paying homage to histories that transcend today’s manmade boundaries. We hope we captured at least part of these inspirations in Las Californias.”

The Las Californias gins, Nativo and Cítrico, are comprised of both indigenous botanicals and plants brought to the region by the flow of cultural migration, according to the brand. Both spirits start with a base of Juniperus californica, a juniper species that only grows in a small area between Hollywood and the Ojos Negro Valley. The special juniper was selected by the Las Californias team for its soft, sweet and piney profile.

Las Californias Nativo is made with Californian artemisia (herbal like rosemary and oregano), kelp, yerba santa (spicy and savory like licorice and coriander), Californian hops, white sage and damiana (sweet, woody and minty). Per the brand, this evergreen gin tells the tale of Las Californias through the indigenous plants that have flourished in the wild for millions of years, long before the first humans arrived to the territories.

Nativo is bottled at 42% ABV and can be found for around $32.99. Buy Las Californias Nativo here.

Las Californias Cítrico is made with fig, apricot, lemon grass, citrus leaves and peels, almond and grape vines and leaves. According to the gin producer, this citrus-forward gin tells the stories of the cultures that have brought new botanicals and traditions to the Las Californias region over hundreds of years of migration to the land of open opportunity.

Cítrico is bottled at 40% ABV and can be found for $32.99. Buy Las Californias Cítrico here.

Tasting Notes of the Las Californias Gins

Nativo: Nativo smells of young pine, sea salt and smoldered sage. This gin tastes like taking a walk through a seaside forest on a crisp morning. On the palate, juniper takes the lead in the form of tingly evergreen notes. This gin is savory, just a hint salty and complex. Fans of classically profiled gin will appreciate Nativo’s juniper presence, paired with the herbal, earthy notes of artemisia, yerba santa and white sage.

Nativo makes for a tasty dry martini and Negroni. This gin was a personal favorite between the two Las Californias spirits.

Cítrico: On the nose, this gin is juicy and bright. Immediately, citrus and stone fruit can be detected with a smack of creamy apricot and orange peel. Cítrico tastes like a fruit orchard in summer. This gin will appeal to fans of modern gins, where juniper takes it easy.

Reach for a bottle of Cítrico when you’re making a gimlet, Tom Collins or a Monkey Gland.

For more information on Las Californias and its region-inspired gins, visit the brand’s website.

