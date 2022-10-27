Kylie Minogue Adds Alcohol-Free Rosé to Her Wine Portfolio

Australian popstar Kylie Minogue has added a new sparkling rosé to her portfolio of nine wines, as reported by The Grocer. Just in time for the last few days of Sober October and the approach of Dry January, this new “wine” is bubbly without the booze!

No Alcohol Sparkling Rosé is a 0% ABV that mimics the flavors and acidity found in wine. The product will retail for £7.00 ($8.12) and is produced with green tea and a blend of European grapes.

The green tea is sourced from the Yunnan province in China. According to the brand, two leaves and one bud are individually “hand-plucked” and later brewed into a “strong infusion” which is added into the beverage’s grape ferment.

Green tea is also featured frequently in gin for its unique acidity. Just like Minogue’s new zero-ABV drink, gins like Drumshanbo Gunpowder and Roku take advantage of the leaf’s bitter, vegetal flavors.

Other than being a great option for anyone cutting back on alcohol, the sparkling drink is also only 22 calories per serving. The zero-alcohol rosé is described as dry and complex with a fresh strawberry finish. The brand recommends pairing the bubbly with Pad Thai noodles, Satays or Balinese curries.

You may be most familiar with Minogue via her iconic 2001 song “I Can’t Get You Out of my Head” from her eighth studio album “Fever.” With an incredibly catchy “la la la” hook, the song reached number one on charts in 40 countries worldwide.

The singer and songwriter is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time, according to the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, with over 80 million records sold worldwide.

Since its launch, the brand has won two gold awards at the Drinks Business Wine Awards. Currently, Signature Rosé and Rosé Prosecco are among the best selling wines in the U.K., Kylie Minogue Wines noted.

Find retailers of Minogue’s wine here.