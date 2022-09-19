Italian Gin Liqueur Kranebet Launches in UK
Kranebet, an Italian gin liqueur produced by Rossi d’Asiago, has officially launched in the UK through spirits distributor Hi-Spirits.
Kranebet’s original recipe — from the master distillers of Asiago — dates back to 1924. The “botanical drink” is acquired through the slow distillation of juniper berries, coriander, wormwood, gentian, quassio and absinthe. Rossi d’Asiago’s distillery utilizes a bain-marie system to preserve the freshness of each botanical.
The resulting spirit is clear and juniper-forward with a slight viscosity from added sugar. Thanks to its subtle sweetness, Kranebet is soft on the palate. The spirit is lovingly refered to as “the emblem of the Rossi Distillery and a symbol of Asiago plateau” by Rossi d’Asiago.
While perfect as a digestif, Kranebet can also be used in a sweetened twist on a martini or gin and tonic. The brand also recommended Kranebet as “ideal for use in the kitchen” due to its versatile juniper flavor.
Kranebet’s signature serve is the “Kranebetonic,” a cocktail made with “60ml of Kranebet, top tonic, juniper berries, lemon slice, ice” and served in a Grand Balloon glass. However, we believe any nice glass will suffice.
Kranebet is bottled at 40% ABV and can be found for under $35. Find Kranebet here.