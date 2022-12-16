Top 5 Kosher Gins for Hanukkah Gifting - Gin Raiders

As the Hanukkah season approaches, let’s take a look at some gift ideas for the gin lovers in your life. Here, we have brought together some of the best juniper-based kosher spirits perfect for Hannukah gifting.

Let the festive celebrations be-gin!

No. 209 Kosher-for-Passover Gin

This modern gin is citrus-forward and excellent for someone who wants a classic gin-drinking experience. It includes tasting notes of bay leaf, juniper, cassia and pepper.

During the production of this sugarcane-based gin, The Orthodox Union supervised the entire process to ensure that the recipe, distillation practices and bottling procedures adhered strictly to kosher dietary law, according to the distillery.

Distillery 209 is considered one of the only spirit producers in the world to make both a certified kosher-for-Passover gin and vodka. To ensure you’re purchasing the correct bottle, look for the embossed medal on the front bearing an “OU.”

Priced at $49.99, find stockists of No. 209 Kosher-for-Passover gin here.

Catoctin Creek Watershed Gin is a rye-based gin with notes of fresh-cut hay, cinnamon, citrus and juniper. The distillery is located in Virginia, where is pays respect to the Chesapeake Bay watershed with its range of spirits.

This gin is great in classic gin cocktails such as a dry martini, Bee’s Knees or a Greyhound.

For $39.99, find a bottle of Catoctin Creek Watershed Gin here.