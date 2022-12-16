Top 5 Kosher Gins for Hanukkah Gifting - Gin Raiders

Top 5 Kosher Gins for Hanukkah Gifting
As the Hanukkah season approaches, let’s take a look at some gift ideas for the gin lovers in your life. Here, we have brought together some of the best juniper-based kosher spirits perfect for Hannukah gifting.
Let the festive celebrations be-gin!
No. 209 Kosher-for-Passover Gin
This modern gin is citrus-forward and excellent for someone who wants a classic gin-drinking experience. It includes tasting notes of bay leaf, juniper, cassia and pepper.
During the production of this sugarcane-based gin, The Orthodox Union supervised the entire process to ensure that the recipe, distillation practices and bottling procedures adhered strictly to kosher dietary law, according to the distillery.
Distillery 209 is considered one of the only spirit producers in the world to make both a certified kosher-for-Passover gin and vodka. To ensure you’re purchasing the correct bottle, look for the embossed medal on the front bearing an “OU.”
Priced at $49.99, find stockists of No. 209 Kosher-for-Passover gin here.
Catoctin Creek Watershed Gin
Catoctin Creek Watershed Gin is a rye-based gin with notes of fresh-cut hay, cinnamon, citrus and juniper. The distillery is located in Virginia, where is pays respect to the Chesapeake Bay watershed with its range of spirits.
This gin is great in classic gin cocktails such as a dry martini, Bee’s Knees or a Greyhound.
For $39.99, find a bottle of Catoctin Creek Watershed Gin here.
Luxardo Sour Cherry Gin
For a little something out of the ordinary, consider gifting your loved one a bottle of Luxardo Sour Cherry Gin. Italian spirits brand Luxardo is also the producer of an Aviation cocktail’s favorite cherry, a maraschino liquor and a dry gin!
Rightfully packed with plenty of tart cherry notes, this gin is great for exploring the world of fruity cocktails. Use Luxardo Sour Cherry Gin in a gin fizz, bramble or a cherry Gin Rickey.
Priced at $39.97, get yourself a bottle of Luxardo Sour Cherry Gin here.
Koval Barreled Gin
This barrel-aged spirit unites the botanical complexity of gin with the deep oak and vanilla notes of whiskey. Koval Barreled Gin tastes of cloves, rich baking spices and cracked black pepper. Consider whipping up a gin old fashioned or sipping it on ice.
Koval’s dry gin expression is also certified kosher, so if an aged gin truly isn’t what you’re looking for, consider checking it out!
Priced at $49.97, find a bottle of Koval Barreled Gin here.
Stonecutter Spirits Single Barrel Gin
Stonecutter Spirits Single Barrel Gin is aged in Kentucky bourbon barrels. The gin is made with green tea, rose petals, juniper, orange peel, licorice, coriander and cardamom. Bonus points to this gin for having a unique boxy bottle sure to jazz up any home bar.
This aged spirit is perfect for a smokey Negroni, a gin julep or a complex Tom Collins!
For about $50, find a stockist of Stonecutter Spirits Single Barrel Gin here.
For more on kosher-certified gins, view Star-K’s full list here. Now that you’ve perused some of the best gins ideal for holiday gifting, it might be a fun treat to make The Manischewitz Negroni from The Drunkard’s Almanac. This clever cocktail utilizes the ever-polarizing Manischewitz Wine with gin, suze and orange bitters.
Cheers and Happy Hanukkah!
