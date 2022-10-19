High Proof Gin to Join ‘Drink It Up by KISS’ Portfolio on KISS Kruise

Get ready to make “KISStory” on the upcoming October KISS Kruise with a new KISS Cold gin expression, KISS Navy. The exclusive Kruise release of the navy strength gin was first announced Nov. 2 on the KISS website.

KISS Navy can be found listed on Brands for Fans, albeit marked as “coming soon” and “out of stock.”

Drink it Up by KISS — a collaboration between Brands for Fans and rock band KISS — has been selling spirits for almost a year now. According to PR Newswire, on Nov. 15, 2021, KISS, in partnership with Brands for Fans and Epic Rights, launched the Drink It Up portfolio to U.S. audiences following success in Australia, Europe and Japan.

The Drink It Up collection first featured three rums — KISS Black Diamond Premium Dark Rum, KISS Monstrum Ultra Premium Dark Rum and KISS Detroit Rock Premium Dark Rum — and one gin, named after the 1973 song “Cold Gin.”

KISS Navy, created by master blender Daniel Henriksson, will be bottled at a navy strength ABV of 57%. The only listed botanicals are juniper, lemon and “a selection of fine spices.”

KISS Navy is distilled five times and includes “additional flavors of juniper and lemon,” which “are macerated and blended with the distillate, achieving a full balance of the botanical experience.”

Tasting Notes for KISS Navy, Via the Brand

Nose: Very clear tones of juniper, citrus and herbs create a generous aroma and classic gin character

Palate: Well balanced with clear character of juniper, citrus and herbs

Finish: Intensifies and grows in the mouth. Full bodied, clear and lasting character of juniper with a smooth finish, which is distinctive and maintains an astringent character