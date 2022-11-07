King Charles III Apparently Enjoys a Martini Every Night

Count Tibor Kalnoky, described as a friend of the king, said King Charles III enjoys a martini every night, according to the Mirror. Charles was also noted as having a special glass that he takes with him when traveling, specifically to be used for the cocktail.

Per the report, Count Tibor Kalnoky mentioned that Charles visited him in Viscri, Transylvania, Romania, years back. When there, the king drank a martini “every night before dinner.”

Enjoying gin certainly runs in the Royal Family, as Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite cocktail was widely believed to be a gin and Dubbonet. A gin and Dubbonet is an easy-drinking cocktail made with a London dry of choice and Dubonnet Rouge, a French aperitif made of red wine, herbs and spices. The late queen enjoyed hers with a lemon wedge and two ice cubes.

Queen Consort Camilla has also been recognized as a gin lover when it was noted she drank a “large glass of gin and tonic” while watching the Netflix series “The Crown.”

