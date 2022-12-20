Motorsport Legend Ken Block Teams Up With Engine Gin

Professional rally driver and co-founder of DC Shoes, Ken Block, has announced motor-themed ENGINE Gin as his official spirits sponsor, according to PR Newswire.

“I love motorsports and marketing and when I saw ENGINE hit the market with its innovative bottle design, I knew it would be a perfect partner for me to collaborate with,” Block said. “I’m really looking forward to working with them.”

The year-long partnership will feature an exclusive co-branded event at Hoonigan Racing Headquarters, Block’s pilot suit being decked-out with the ENGINE logo and a series of digital content.

In 2023, an ENGINE bar will be situated in Block’s Hoonigan Racing Headquarters, accenting the 80s retro theming of the gin brand.

“The world of motor racing and automobiles is not only what inspired ENGINE, but it is something that I’ve been passionate about since I was young – making our partnership with Ken Block a dream come true for me,” said ENGINE Gin Founder Paolo Dalla Mora. “I have admired Ken and his racing for many years, and I know ENGINE is a perfect brand to help fuel his dreams in the year ahead.”

ENGINE’s recycled aluminum vessel is inspired by oil and fuel cans and the world of racing. The Italian spirit is made with Sicilian lemons, licorice, salvia, juniper and damask rose.

“For me, ENGINE is about returning to the ’80s and ’90s dreams of mine, and our partnership really responds to everyone who is dreaming big and living life to the max,” Mora continued. “We can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on the limited-edition cans and attend our events as we head into 2023. And, remember – if you are out enjoying ENGINE, leave your car at home.”

Priced at $34.99, find ENGINE Gin here.

Read next:

‘They Were Absolute Professionals’: 1,763-Pound Ball of Craft Gin Stolen From the Bottom of a Swiss Lake

M&S and Aldi Resume Legal Battle Over the Alleged Infringement of ‘Very Instagrammable’ Gin Bottles

Inspired by the ‘Glory Years of the ‘60s,’ Silent Pool Launches Pan Am London Dry Gin

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.