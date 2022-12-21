Kate Middleton’s Favorite Dessert Now Has a Gin

Aldi has launched a gin liqueur that tastes just like Kate Middleton’s favorite dessert — sticky toffee pudding!

Per Darren McGrady, former private chef for the royal family and author of “The Royal Chef at Home,” Middleton enjoys sticky toffee pudding served with clotted cream during the holiday season.

The liqueur is priced at £8.99 ($10.86) per 50cl bottle and is now available for purchase online and in stores. Aldi noted that the gin is the “ultimate tipple to serve this Christmas.”

The supermarket brand recommends serving the sticky toffee pudding gin over ice or as an addition to espresso martini cocktails or winter punches.

“Deep and lusciously rich in smell, the delicious sweetness of sticky toffee pudding meets the classic earthy and spicy notes of juniper in this unique boozy creation,” Aldi wrote.

For ultimate sticky toffee pudding enjoyment, check out PureWow’s recipe for the quintessentially Christmas treat. After you make enough dessert for the family, try cracking open a bottle of Aldi’s latest gin liqueur as a sweet little nightcap.

In other royal family news, Paul Feig recently shared details on the time he and King Charles once swapped gin bottles.

Read next:

Queen Consort Camilla Apparently Watches ‘The Crown’ With a Large Glass of Gin

8 Christmas-Inspired Gins Sure to Get You Into the Holiday Spirit

This Christmas Gin Helps Raise Funds for Hope House Hospice Charity

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.