Kalki Moon to Unveil Gin Bottle Featuring Local Aboriginal Artwork at Annual Cultural Festival - Gin Raiders

Australian gin distillery Kalki Moon has announced it will unveil a new limited edition gin bottle featuring the work of proud Aboriginal Artist and Kalkadoon woman, Chern’ee Sutton.

According to Bundaberg Now, Kalki Moon owner Rick Prosser has been planning this new bottle for years, working closely with Sutton.

In Sutton’s famous contemporary style, the bottle’s design features turtles, cane fields and local rivers — the Burnett, the Elliott, the Gregory and the Kolan.

“It is really, heavily based on Bundaberg,” Prosser shared with Bundaberg Now.

The new bottle release coincides with the distillery’s 5th anniversary “Cocktials + Canepés” celebration. This event will be hosted at Kalki Moon Distilling Company on Sept. 3 as part of Australia’s annual Indigenous culture festival, Milbi.

The bottle was created to “showcase Kalki Moon’s journey and connection to country,” as stated on Milbi’s website. “Guests will have first option to purchase a bottle before a limited number are released to the public the following day.”

While the bottle itself is a special combination of art and culture, the gin inside is also just as unique. According to Prosser, the gin is a specially crafted “four-way blend” of Kalki Moon’s classic, premium, summer and navy gins.

Milbi runs from Oct. 28- Nov. 6 and honors the Bundaberg Region’s rich cultural history through art exhibitions, food, music and dance.

Tickets for Milbi and its events’ details can be found here.

