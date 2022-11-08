James May Debuts American Mustard-Flavored Gin

Television Presenter James May has added a new peculiar mustard-flavored gin to his own gin brand’s collection and it’s celebrating the “special relationship” between the U.K. and U.S., according to the gin producer.

“American Mustard is not in itself a recognised strain of the genus brassica,” May said, per the James Gin website. “It is more conceptual; an abstract signifier of America’s greatness. In producing this gin, I am acknowledging the UK’s debt to the Land of the Free and celebrating the special relationship our two nations enjoy.”

The “special relationship” is “a bit like the one Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher had,” May wrote on the James Gin website. “Theirs helped to end the Cold War. Conversely, we will create warmth in your belly and a slight sensation of fire on the tongue.”

According to the brand, American Mustard Gin is made with yellow mustard seed, gherkin, dried tomato, ginger, rosemary and bay. Classic gin botanicals such as juniper, coriander, angelica, licorice and orange peel are also included in the gin’s botanical mix.

The limited-edition gin is bottled at 40% ABV and can be yours for £39.00 ($45.15). Find American Mustard Gin here.

The brand recommends enjoying the gin with tonic and ice “while discussing how those bloody Yanks spell so many of their words incorrectly.”

May’s gin brand also produces an Asian parsnip gin and a navy strength expression. Peruse the James Gin collection here.

In October, May had fun in the kitchen by mixing his Asian parsnip gin in a batter for fish and chips.

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter