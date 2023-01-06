Men Face 20 Years in Jail After Alleged Drunken Plane Chaos Involving Racial, Physical Abuse

Two British men may face 20 years in jail after reportedly behaving in a “truly despicable” way on a TUI Airways flight from Mexico to Manchester on Monday. A third man was a part of the group but was not arrested.

According to Metro, the two 36-year-old men facing charges were identified as Damien Jake Murphy and Anthony Joseph James Kirby.

“While the aircraft was over Florida, Kirby, Murphy and the third man made racist comments to the crew and passengers while filming their interactions with the crew and the other passengers with their cameras,” a written statement detailed, per Metro. “The behaviour caused the flight crew to change seats.”

Furthermore, Murphy reportedly shoved a flight attendant who was attempting to calm the situation, according to reports.

After the cabin crew refused to serve the men alcohol, one man allegedly pulled a bottle from his carry-on luggage, which they all began drinking from.

Per a passenger statement, the captain made multiple announcements urging the men to stop drinking and behaving poorly, or the plane would need to land. After continued disruptive behavior, the plane was forced to make an unexpected landing at Bangor international airport in Maine so that the men could be removed.

“The passengers clapped and cheered when the US police came on board because we were so desperate to get these men off,” shared another passenger, Caroline Farbridge, per Daily Mail.

“They behaved in a truly despicable way,” Farbridge continued. “They were drunk even before they got on the plane, one of them was so paralytic he could barely walk. I could tell that they were going to be trouble and they just wanted to cause problems for everybody around them.”

“It was quite a horrible, terrifying experience and I don’t understand why the airline let these men board in the drunken condition they were in.”

The two men were both charged with one count of interference with the flight crew and assault, reported Metro. If convicted, the interference with a flight crew charge could place the men in jail for 20 years with a fine of $250,000, per the report. Additionally, an assault charge could result in fines of up to $100,000.

According to video footage of the event, the men appear to be laughing and smiling while being escorted off of the plane by armed officers.

